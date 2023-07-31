Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.94). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,113. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.82%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 102,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.