Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $261.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,178. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

