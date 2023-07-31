INmune Bio (INMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 10,816.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

INmune Bio stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,046. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at INmune Bio

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in INmune Bio by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

Further Reading

