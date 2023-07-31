Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.21.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,797,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 44.2% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.