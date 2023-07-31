Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.21.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

