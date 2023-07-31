Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.21.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.