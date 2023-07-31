Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.91 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.