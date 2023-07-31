iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,445,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.78. 189,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,329. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.