iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.81. 55,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,087. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

