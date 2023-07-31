iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.33. 28,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.