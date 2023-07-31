iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,909. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

