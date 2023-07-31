J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

XOM stock opened at $104.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $421.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.