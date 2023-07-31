Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.07. 52,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $211.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average of $176.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.