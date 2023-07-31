Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 510 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $354.88. The company had a trading volume of 82,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.65. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

