Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,517,000 after purchasing an additional 990,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.78. 527,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,564,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

