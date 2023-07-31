Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.98. 478,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.24. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $240.13.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

