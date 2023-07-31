Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.57. The stock had a trading volume of 190,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

