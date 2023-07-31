Journey Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 63,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,155. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.