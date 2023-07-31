Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.06. 669,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

