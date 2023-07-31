Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.56. 338,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

