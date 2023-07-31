Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,895 shares of company stock worth $14,812,484. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.97. 205,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

