Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.02. 2,575,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,905,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $255.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

