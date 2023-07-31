Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.47. 312,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,360. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

