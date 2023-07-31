Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 257,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,777. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

