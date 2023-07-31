Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.56. The company had a trading volume of 253,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,858. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The stock has a market cap of $373.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.40.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

