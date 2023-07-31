Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 144 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.96.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.22. 146,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

