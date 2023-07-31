Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

VHT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.99. 38,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

