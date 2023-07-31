Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.9 %

RHI stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.88. 37,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,636. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.