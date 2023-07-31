Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,621. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

