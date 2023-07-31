Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 103 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

SJM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.06. 12,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,152. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.49. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $130.68 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

