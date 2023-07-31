Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.16.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

