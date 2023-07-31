Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.64. 913,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,632,662. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.