Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,824 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. 2,659,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,199,719. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

