Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.2 %

CARR traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $59.09. 527,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

