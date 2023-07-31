Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,194,000 after acquiring an additional 45,363 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 261,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 141,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.49. 133,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.