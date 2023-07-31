Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,046 shares of company stock worth $19,145,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

