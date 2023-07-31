Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 716 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,659. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $117.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.38.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

