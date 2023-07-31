Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.58. 425,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,552. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.