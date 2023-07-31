Jump Financial LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of META opened at $325.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.