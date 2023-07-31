KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 355.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,813 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $145.41 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

