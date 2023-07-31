KBC Group NV Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 199.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,722 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

