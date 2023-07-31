KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 532.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

TROW stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

