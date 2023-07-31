KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 182.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,254 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9 %

GPN opened at $108.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

