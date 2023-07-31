Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Raised to $37.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. 24,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lazard has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 668.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 592,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after buying an additional 307,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.