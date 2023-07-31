Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,186. The firm has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,869.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 784,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,869.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 27,775,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,449,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,857,050 shares of company stock worth $72,403,190. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

