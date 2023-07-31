Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $388.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $391.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.87.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

