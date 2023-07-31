Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,389 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 393.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $723.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.04 and a 200-day moving average of $548.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $724.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

