Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $245.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

