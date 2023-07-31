Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 107,617 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,617 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 104.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

