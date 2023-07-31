Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 29,296 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $353.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

